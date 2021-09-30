Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 10 Recap: Totally Tubular

The entire episode, it’s been teased that these two aren’t sure they’re in the same place with their feelings. When Noah tells Abigail he is falling in love, she doesn’t say it back, but later says in a confessional that she didn’t register what he said right away. So, she decides to return the words at prom, but before she can, Noah breaks up with her. He says that he has strong feelings for her, but has also had a gut feeling that she’s not his “person.” He keeps repeating this “my person” thing to the point that Abigail has to ask him to stop. She doesn’t get why he told her he was falling in love the night before, if he’s had this doubt for a while. I don’t totally understand Noah’s thoughts, either, but clearly he’s doing the right thing by ending the relationship now.