So what is the Hurston Wright Foundation trying to say by bestowing such a prestigious honor on a figure like Adichie who, while revered throughout most of her career, has previously expressed and dug in her heels to defend her harmful views on gender? If we’re going to “celebrate our culture, preserve our heritage, and speak to critical issues,” the lives of Black trans and gender non-conforming people must be included in the conversation. Because right now, the message appears to be that their lives don't matter, and that heedlessness is dangerous.