This sort of neglect is not a solitary event; trans people face cruelty in the literary world all the time. This year, The American Booksellers Association was called out for their careless distribution of Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, in which Shrier refers to gender dysphoria as an “epidemic” causing teens to misidentify themselves as transgender. While she has stated that she supports adults’ right to transition, she then goes on to argue that teenagers are too young to do the same. As noted by The Washington Post , multiple medical associations support children and adolescents medically transitioning (the ABA later apologized for what it called a “serious, violent incident”). Overseas, publishers, writers, illustrators and booksellers are calling for the British book industry to hold itself accountable for its allowance of transphobia and prevent its perpetuation. And in the Black transgender and gender non-conforming community, writers like Emezi continue to question how to move in an industry that, despite some recent progress, still neglects to protect them.