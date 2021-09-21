If you've been searching for a toy that compliments your aesthetic and comes crafted by a brand whose values match your own, then the Vibe (along with our exclusive discount code) is for you. To conclude, we'll leave you with this final review: "Besides being an excellent vibrator (the three settings are perfect and the shape is exactly right), it also gets 10 stars for toughness. After some morning play with my husband, our puppy decided she wanted a turn. Somehow, she ended up playing in the yard with it for hours; throwing it around and chewing on it. There's not a freaking scratch on it and, after being thoroughly washed, it still works perfectly. Not the review I expected to write, but here we are."