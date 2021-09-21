Super Sale Alert: Maude — the sustainable sexual-wellness brand beloved by both R29 readers and editors — offered us a very rare deal on its most wanted (to the point of often selling out) vibrator. From now until September 23, the R29-exclusive promo code THESCORE15 will get you 15% off the Vibe in all four of its best-selling colorways (Grey, Green, Clay, and Charcoal). The tiny-but-mighty sex toy comes with three speeds, is water-resistant, USB-chargeable, latex-free, and made from 100% premium silicone. It's popularly touted for being easy to use (coming vetted and approved by beginners), elegant to look at when placed atop a dresser or nightstand (some have called it "sculpturesque"), and compactly sized (perfect for travel!). With almost 800 5-star reviews from fans (and even a few R29ers), praise for the Vibe doesn't stop there: one satisfied shopper described it as having "the most beautiful texture"; another complimented its "great ergonomic design" and quiet discreteness. Maude rarely hosts sales or offers promos on its premium lineup of sexual wellness favorites, so let it be known that this is currently THE best deal you can score on it. For more background on the beloved Vibe, if you're still on the proverbial fence, scroll on for more incentive to shop.
This is the first vibrator that made me feel good intimately and holistically. It gets me there quick and is my answer to self-care in a pinch. I’m grateful.
A vibrator does not have to look like a penis and thankfully Maude knows this.
"The intention of launching with one, neutral, and the easy-to-use vibe was to redefine it as a basic — just part of your everyday sex life," Maude founder and CEO, Éva Goicochea told Refinery29. "That our customers have fully embraced and champion it to their friends means that they are also actively destigmatizing and changing the category with us, which was our hope." With inclusivity at the forefront, this woman-founded Latinx-owned brand aims to educate its customers on sexual wellness and reinvent how sex products look and feel. "In order to shift culture and create a better industry, I felt that it was imperative to bridge the gap and create a company that speaks to all people," Gocochea explained.
Texture of this vibe is SO good!!! It's like butter!!
Perfect size and offers three high vibration settings that allow you to personalize your experience.
If you've been searching for a toy that compliments your aesthetic and comes crafted by a brand whose values match your own, then the Vibe (along with our exclusive discount code THESCORE15) is for you. To conclude, we'll leave you with this final review: "Besides being an excellent vibrator (the three settings are perfect and the shape is exactly right), it also gets 10 stars for toughness. After some morning play with my husband, our puppy decided she wanted a turn. Somehow, she ended up playing in the yard with it for hours; throwing it around and chewing on it. There's not a freaking scratch on it and, after being thoroughly washed, it still works perfectly. Not the review I expected to write, but here we are."
Fits perfectly in hand and I love the sleek design. The case is perfect to store it in my drawer and travel with.
