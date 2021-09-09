This Exhibition Honors The Legacy Of Harlem’s Pioneering Fashion Institutions

“We thought we were fabulous,” says Smith, cracking up in a laugh. But what truly created their close-knit community, according to Smith, was their relationship to the elders. Alexander Lane was in her 80s when McCall and Smith first auditioned for the shows. “She was the house mother; it was definitely the House of Alexander,” Smith says. It became evident that her commanding respect still lives on when I asked McCall and Smith to “describe Lois” and Smith responded: “I want to make clear that it’s ‘Miss Alexander.’ She wouldn’t accept a ‘Lois.’”