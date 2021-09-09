It Looks Like Bleach Is All The Rage This Fall

If you're a fake blonde, your colorist might start suggesting lowlights around the same time you start wearing sweaters to your touchups. Generally speaking, the seasonality of hair color skews darker after Labor Day. But this year, the trend in hair color is to simply disregard the calendar and do whatever you want.
According to celebrity hairdresser Christine Symonds, the pandemic has rendered the entire concept of seasonal hair color null and void. "People don't really care about the time of year," Symonds says. "Before last season, you might think to save a bright blonde for summer. Now, many people want to do the opposite, like darker, more natural color for summer — and punch it up platinum for fall."
Ahead, a guide to some of our current favorite fresh-for-fall blondes. Scroll though for your inspiration to go blonder the same week you trade your slides for clogs.