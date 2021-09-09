While I was never able to fulfill my Rebelde dreams at school, my mom was kind enough to let me channel Mia Colucci’s school outfits after the bell rang. Between Limited Too mini skirts and Aldo knee-high boots (and a star sticker on my forehead, just like Mia’s), I was free to experiment with my look as I pleased. That is, until the bell rang again. Maybe costume designers, from Gossip Girl’s Eric Daman to Élite’s Cristina Rodríguez, have the right idea: School outfits could simply be another tool for students to explore as they figure out their place in the world.