I’m 27, I’ve Never Been In A Relationship, & I’m Starting To Think I Never Will Be

Ultimately, I realized something simple but true: I’ve never wanted an actual relationship . It’s a truth that’s always been there, just waiting to be realized. A truth that was hidden in plain sight, an underlying feature that lay in my early anxiety and passivity toward relationships, in my inability to open myself up to the same experiences that others so warmly embraced, and in every moment where I said no to my parents and their revolving door of potential suitors. It’s a truth that came together piece by piece as I learned to separate what I want versus what I think I’m supposed to want, in all aspects of life. A truth that unveiled itself through identifying what a full life means to me, through learning that alone doesn’t mean lonely, and through acknowledging that the fictional relationships I looked to as an ideal were a far cry from what reality has to offer.