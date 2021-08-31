We're a mere week away from the hazy days of summer pivoting into prime denim-jacket weather, which only means one thing: Labor Day is just around the corner — and along with it, a bevy of sales to end summer with a bang. As usual, beauty brands are vying for your hard-earned money, and they did not disappoint when it comes to the deals.
To help you wade through all the discounted makeup, skin care, and hair products galore, we've combed through all the sale offerings planned for this year to give you the crème de la crème of beauty sales happening this weekend. Start revving those "add to cart" engines, because the race for a seriously stacked beauty routine is officially (almost) on for 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
