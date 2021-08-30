Mercury Is In Libra, So Prepare To Hear Some Hard Truths

Today, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is leaving its favorite sign (Virgo) and heading into diplomatic Libra, where it will stay until November 5. Usually, Mercury's transits aren't this long — but this time, the speedy planet will be extending its stay in Libra, thanks to a Mercury retrograde that lasts from September 26 to October 18. There's no need to panic just yet, though. Mercury likes hanging out in Libra and other mentally agile air signs, so this transit won't be as volatile as you think.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says that our communication style will take on a friendlier, more congenial tone during Mercury's move through Libra, compared to the critical attitude we sometimes had when Mercury was in Virgo. "Libra has an innate sense of fairness and a reputation of being the peacemaker," Hale says. "Mercury in Libra is typically diplomatic, charming, smooth, flirty, and sympathetic." On the flip side, though, Hale says that this transit can make us more likely to be indecisive, people pleasing, and prone to procrastination.
Even so, Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says that we'll see more balance and compromise in our negotiations during this time. Libra is the sign that thrives when things are in harmony and often steers clear of conflict. "Communication will be a little bit more fair-minded than ever, as we will put our daggers away and have meaningful and concise discussions," Stardust says. But beware — she warns that this transit can have us and those around us acting a bit more fault-finding than usual.
To combat your own critics, Stardust suggests approaching them from a place of empathy — even if they don't deserve your sympathy. "If you’re feeling as though people are being a little bit too direct with you, understand that they are trying to do you a favor by telling you the truth instead of fluffing up situations," Stardust says. "Finding balance with others may try our patience."
During its stay in Libra, Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says that Mercury will form three beautiful trines with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius on September 20, October 3, and November 1. "These repeated connections will give us the opportunity to expand our minds and reach great concentration and attention to detail," she tells Refinery29. "They also represent the opportunity for a do-over when it comes to working on a project we were not able to get right previously."
And while this sounds peachy, Mercury will also form three not-so-beautiful squares with retrograde Pluto in Capricorn on September 22, October 1, and November 2. "We must be alert during these times, since communication could quickly turn sour," Montúfar warns. "These are times to watch what we say, as the intensity coming from Pluto could sneak in and make us say something that we could later regret."
If there was a mantra for this transit, it would be that patience is a virtue. Indecisiveness will be at an all time high, so cultivating understanding and mindfulness will take you a long way, until Mercury's next move in November.