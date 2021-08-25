You Can Now Shop Bridal Gowns From This Parisian Couture House, Even If You’re Not A Celebrity

The tulle, the ruffles, the fairytale etherealness of couture brides… All of those vibes are now available to shop for brides everywhere, thanks to French couturier Giambattista Valli’s first bridal capsule collection, aimed at shoppers who can’t drop $100,000 on a one-time dress. On Wednesday, the Parisian house announced the upcoming release of the new line, aptly titled “Love.”
Embedded with the house’s DNA of contemporary elegance, the collection features 17 made-to-order pieces, including bridal gowns, mini dresses, and a suit, as well as pieces appropriate for guests and bridesmaids in white, ivory, and pastel pink. From off-the-shoulder sleeves and ruffles to pantsuits, the selection is on-trend for brides in 2021, who are gravitating toward non-traditional silhouettes and casual looks. And it all comes with shoes and pearl clutches for both brides and their wedding parties to accessorize with on the joyous occasion.
Although Giambattista Valli has been a staple of the couture bridal world for decades, this marks the first time the designer is branching out to serve brides with a tighter (though still significant) budget, with pieces selling for anywhere from $3,000 to $29,000, according to WWD. While the average price of wedding gowns in 2019 reached $1,600, Valli’s pricing is on par with similar designer bridal offerings like Vera Wang, Marchesa, and Monique Lhuillier. Prior to this announcement, the house has made wedding gowns for celebrities like Jessica Biel and Charlotte Casiraghi.
After building a couture institution for decades, Valli has attempted to step outside of his box for the past few years, collaborating with brands like H&M. In 2019, the designer’s collaboration with the Swedish retail giant included tulle gowns, floral frocks, and leather pieces, retailing from $17.99 to $649.
Starting September 9, brides will have a chance to attend the house’s first bridal trunk show at Bloomingdale’s in New York City, followed by upcoming in-person trunk shows at Capitol in Charlotte, North Carolina (September 16), and Brentwood, California (September 23), as well as at Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas (October 14).
If you’re planning on injecting a bit of French je nais sais quois to your wedding (and have the budget to do so!), this collection will surely bring a memorable touch to your “I do.”