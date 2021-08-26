The Pandemic Exposed The Lie Of Women’s Equality. Where Do We Go From Here?

“No one ever really talks about the toll it takes to take care of someone else, especially someone terminally ill,” said Pineda. “It is physically and emotionally draining and the government provides little to no support. My life outside of work is more work, but it is work that I have chosen to take on because of my love for my grandmother. And her health and my health are always going to take priority over the workplace, and employers need to understand that. Our entire lives can't revolve around work.”