Everyone Palling Around In Hulu’s Vacation Friends

We’ve all heard the saying “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” Well, Hulu’s new buddy comedy movie Vacation Friends asks what would occur if holiday shenanigans literally followed vacationers after they return to their everyday lives. The answer is mayhem.
Vacation Friends focuses on Marcus and Emily, a soon-to-be happily wedded couple played by Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. Their wedding is crashed by friends they met on vacation in Mexico named Ron and Kyla, portrayed by John Cena and Meredith Hagner. In the first few seconds of the Vacation Friends trailer, Howery and Yvonne’s characters are preparing to celebrate with their friends when suddenly a truck drives through the fence at their engagement party venue. Cena and Hagner’s characters step out of the car, pretending to be upset that they weren’t invited. While Marcus and Emily seem mortified that their vacation life is interfering with their regular lives, Ron and Kyla are solely focused on having a good time. The rest of the two-minute clip includes flashbacks of their partying in Mexico and plenty of chaos.
In addition to the four funny main characters, the rest of the cast features a group of funny and talented actors who play relatives and wedding guests.