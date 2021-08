Lorde’s New Album Is Making Everyone Feel Old

Just like as the first few peeks of this new era of Lorde — "Solar Power," "Stoned At The Nail Salon," and " Mood Ring " — promised, gone are the days of cherry-black lipstick and tight pop production. Solar Power is the New Zealand-born singer at both her most relaxed and reflective, as she details the suffocating grip fame had on her as a teenager, as well as the new fears she faces (climate change, the future, growing up) as she enters adulthood.