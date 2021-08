The Crimes Of Memories Of A Murderer Subject Dennis Nilsen

According to investigators interviewed in the film, before Nilsen had formally started his killing spree, he tried to strangle a young man that he'd brought home. Police were called to the scene after the man escaped by jumping through the window. But when the young man and his family declined to press charges, Nilsen was free to go. It was around this time as well that Nilsen met Martyn, who declined to share his last name in the documentary. According to Martyn, Nilsen also tried to kill him after they went back to his apartment, but Martyn managed to escape. He said he didn't go to the police at the time because he feared he'd be met with homophobia.