The Crimes Of Memories Of A Murderer Subject Dennis Nilsen

The Sun also reported that the man who would have been Nilsen's final kill in 1981 actually ended up escaping. After spending the night with Nilsen, Paul Nobbs, who was 19 at the time, woke up with a cut on his throat and facial bruises. Nilsen, who apparently decided to spare Nobbs, suggested he to go to the doctor and let him leave. Nobbs didn't report the incident to police.