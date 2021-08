Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

Fox’s look — which was captured by “ fashion’s favorite paparazzi ,” Miles Diggs or Diggzy — featured a red cropped cardigan held together in the middle by an inconsequential pin and a matching pencil skirt with thin hip cut-outs. Both pieces are the product of Jacquemus’s La Montagne collection , which debuted in July. Pin tops from the collection — which was modeled by Kendall Jenner, Mona Tougaard, and Jill Kortleve — were previously spotted on Hadid and Bieber. To balance out the monochrome look, which also included a red top-handle bag, Reilly put her client in latte-colored, lace-up heels from vegan footwear brand Femme LA.