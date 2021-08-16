Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
Fox’s look — which was captured by “fashion’s favorite paparazzi,” Miles Diggs or Diggzy — featured a red cropped cardigan held together in the middle by an inconsequential pin and a matching pencil skirt with thin hip cut-outs. Both pieces are the product of Jacquemus’s La Montagne collection, which debuted in July. Pin tops from the collection — which was modeled by Kendall Jenner, Mona Tougaard, and Jill Kortleve — were previously spotted on Hadid and Bieber. To balance out the monochrome look, which also included a red top-handle bag, Reilly put her client in latte-colored, lace-up heels from vegan footwear brand Femme LA.
The Fox sighting is further proof that the pin top really is this year’s fastest-growing (and most daring) going-out fashion trend. Get in on the action by shopping Fox’s red-hot version, as well as the rest of her look, below.
