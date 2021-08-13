"I am body goals, yeah," Lizzo raps in the song’s second verse, a line that speaks to the love she has for a body that society has viciously picked apart ever since she stepped on the scene. In “Rumors,” she flaunts it in all of its glory, wrapping her body in a gold satin toga with a split up the front, thigh-high gladiator boots on her feet. “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out / just wait until the summer when they let me out the house” she sings, with a “b*tch!” at the end for good measure.

