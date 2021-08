This Latex Trend Is Straight Out Of American Horror Story. Is It Time To Try It?

While all these outfits looked great on the Calabasas native, we all wondered: How does she get herself into them? The answer would come in 2020 when an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed the entrepreneur and her sister Kourtney squeezing themselves into latex jumpsuits for Paris Fashion Week. The process required Kim to continuously tug and stretch the sticky latex while two assistants adjusted the fabric over her body. Despite being a frequent wearer of latex dresses prior to this moment, the star did not seem to enjoy the ordeal. Amid her struggle with the skin-tight garment, she said, “I’ll never wear a condom!”