29Rooms Is Back; Here’s How To Attend Safely

Above all, however, 29Rooms is dedicated to hosting a safe event. With that goal in mind, we'll be asking our attendees to follow a few precautions. As of now, in order to attend 29Rooms, you must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours and wear a mask within the event. Event staff will be conducting temperature checks for all staff and guests, and will be cleaning all surfaces throughout the day, including offering UV sterilization, hand sanitizing stations, and disinfecting wipes by all touch points. 29Rooms will also be running the event at a reduced capacity and offering timed slots to manage the flow of guests and we will have at least one COVID-19 compliance officer at the event each day and at each session.