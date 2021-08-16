These Stupid Life Hacks Changed My Life In An Unexpected Way

If these pearls of wisdom sound too obvious to qualify as a “hack” (imagine buying an ass that brays too much?!), remember that this was some of the earliest written literature in human history. It was, therefore, the first time these gems had been stated for the record, and it stands to reason that the advice was received as revelatory. It was from this basic foundation that humans’ advice-giving grew and evolved into the modern-day life-hack content we know and love.