These Stupid Life Hacks Changed My Life In An Unexpected Way

Refinery29 reached out to the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD), a bipartisan national security advocacy group, who looked into TheSoul Publishing and 5-Minute Crafts. “While the influence of this network is potentially massive, it doesn’t appear to be malign,” says Rachael Dean Wilson, the head of external affairs at the ASD. “There clearly was a foray into revisionist history, which is a pretty typical Russian tactic,” she adds, referring to an article I’d sent her that had linked to a now-unavailable 2019 video posted by TheSoul that, the writer claimed, had contained inaccurate, politicized historical information. The company addressed concerns over these videos in a December 2019 blog posted to their website , in which they noted that they’d taken the videos down, said that they’d “made an editorial decision to no longer post any historical focused content,” stated that they’d “never worked with any government or semi-government organization of any country or produced content curated for a third-party except for advertising partners,” and called fake political advertising and propaganda “unacceptable.”