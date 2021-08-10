Beyoncé’s Harper’s Bazaar September Cover Is A Tribute To Her Texan Roots

Less than a week after releasing a cowboy-inspired Western campaign for her athleisure line IVY PARK, Beyoncé now graces the three cover versions of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue, all of which nod to her Texan roots.
In one of the covers, the Houston native wears a Valentino black bodysuit and cape and matching cowboy Stetson ha . She slipped into her glamorous alter ego for the second, donning a feathered-top champagne-colored Gucci dress with a bedazzled skirt. For the third cover, she has on a denim bodysuit-and-chaps combo by IVY PARK.
Of course, the entrepreneur took the opportunity in the accompanying interview to share more details about her latest IVY PARK collection, which includes thigh-high boots, dramatic cowboy hats, chaps, and denim corsets. In case the barn-inspired campaign — released on August 6 — didn’t give it away, she’s confirms the new collection has its roots in her early life in Houston. “This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo,” she told the magazine’s Kaitlyn Greenidge.
She also channeled her inner horse girl for the Harper’s Bazaar feature. Posing against a black horse — even caressing its face — the Lemonade songstress is wearing a black Givenchy dress with braided detailing, making it hard to tell where the horse ends and Bey’s magic begins. In another image inside the magazine, she recreated the cover of her first solo album, the 2003 release Dangerously In Love, wearing a Balmain crystal-encrusted crop top and an IVY PARK x adidas denim jumpsuit.
This is not Beyoncé's first rodeo when it comes to channeling her inner cowgirl. Over the course of two decades, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles has made it hard for anyone to forget she’s from Houston. Whether in her lyrics for “Drunk In Love” and “I Been On” to her now-legendary Coachella “Homecoming” performance, H-Town is the springboard for her 20-year career. In 2011, she also graced the cover of Essence in a cowboy-inspired shoot, wearing a white cut-out swimsuit and brown chaps (of course, she tamed a horse in the process.)
While Beyoncé has long been a fashion fan, she’s shied away from brand endorsements for the past couple of years. Until now, that is. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the singer and her husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co., signifying a major get for the now-LVMH-owned company that is in the midst of relaunching after years of struggling to hold on to its historic clout. Launching on August 19, the new #IVYPARKRODEO collection will be available on adidas.com. While we wait for the drop, here are some cowboy-inspired looks to channel Bey’s Texan roots.