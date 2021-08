Beyoncé’s Harper’s Bazaar September Cover Is A Tribute To Her Texan Roots

While Beyoncé has long been a fashion fan, she’s shied away from brand endorsements for the past couple of years. Until now, that is. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the singer and her husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co ., signifying a major get for the now-LVMH-owned company that is in the midst of relaunching after years of struggling to hold on to its historic clout. Launching on August 19, the new #IVYPARKRODEO collection will be available on adidas.com . While we wait for the drop, here are some cowboy-inspired looks to channel Bey’s Texan roots.