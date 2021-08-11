Why Women Are Making Time For Luxury Watches

That she actually had a penchant for watches wasn’t all she learned from the experience. Wallner also discovered how little women have been involved in the watch industry’s lengthy history. “It's really exciting to see old movie stars, like Paul Newman, making a Rolex Daytona famous,” she says. “But at the same time, I was like, ‘This is an awesome watch. Do women wear it? What styles do women like? What does it look like on a woman's wrist? Who are the women making [watches] famous?’” According to Wallner, Elle MacPherson, Princess Diana, and Naomi Cambell all wore luxury watches, from Rolexes to Vacheron Constantins, but their stories were never the focal point of the narrative: “Women always remained in the periphery.”