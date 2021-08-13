Every Character In Brand New Cherry Flavor Is Dark Magically Delicious

Mild spoilers ahead. Power. Fame. Revenge. Blood. Every character on Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor is hungry for something. If you don't believe us, just check out the character posters for the horror miniseries inspired by Todd Grimson's novel of the same name.
The eight-episode series looks at a young director trying to make it in Los Angeles in the early '90s. Her short film ends up in the hands of a producer whose career is on the downslope. Pretty quickly, her big break turns into a nightmare that has her making a deal with a devil — quite literally.
It's an occultish revenge tale in which hearts are broken, lives are ruined, and kittens are regurgitated. Knowing that latter detail, it's probably no surprise to hear that the stars of Brand New Cherry Flavor are doing the absolute most—and that's meant as a sincere compliment.
Catherine Keener is giving us some Get Out realness while The Good Place's Manny Jacinto is making us question whether we should rent an Airbnb in this very bad place. Of course, it's Brand New Cherry Flavor's star who will help you quench your thirst for all things scary.