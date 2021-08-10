Blake and Katie meet at the proposal spot. Does he even know he’s the last one there yet? They never told us viewers, but I would be surprised if she hadn’t told him. Katie starts her speech. It’s, ya know, how these things usually sound. I do like her line, “In a world of change, I want to be your constant.” That seems fitting for their situation. Blake’s speech is also pretty standard, but towards the end he says, “I can’t give you what you came here for” — extremely long pause — ”because you deserve a lot more than that.” That is a meaningless sentence, for one. For two, why would he mess with her with that pause? Anyway, he proposes. She says "yes." He accepts the final rose. Tayshia and Kaitlyn celebrate making it through the season.