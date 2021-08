Everything We Know About Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Season Right Now

Young's season will adopt some of the major changes we saw on Katie's season and on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season: everything from the hosts, the Tuesday night schedule, and the COVID-safe bubble set-up. But Young's season is breaking ground behind the scenes, too: it's the first in franchise history to have a Black executive producer . According to Variety, Jodi Baskerville has been a producer for the series for almost a decade and was recently promoted to the executive producer level, with Young's season being her first in the new role. While fans may see Baskerville in action, having another black woman in charge behind the camera could make a significant difference in Young's experience — she's only the third Black woman to lead the show. Hopefully, Young will feel supported as she leads the next season of The Bachelorette, especially after some of the recent claims Rachel Lindsay made about her time on the series.