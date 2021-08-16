To replace the former host of The Bachelorette, producers wisely brought on former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, both of whom have brought new life to the series. But to replace Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise, the reality show took a more, uh, creative approach: four celebrity hosts plus Wells Adams, who has been upgraded from BiP bartender to "Master of Ceremonies."
Could Bachelor in Paradise have found one permanent host to cover all of the necessary duties? Yes. The job mostly includes greeting new contestants and announcing rose ceremonies. It's not rocket science. But since the celebrity hosting decision was made before Harrison had officially left the franchise with a reported eight-figure payout, producers may have opted for a temporary solution until things were decided. As a (likely intentional) bonus, announcing a wacky mix of celebrity hosts got fans talking about something other than Harrison excusing Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior and his subsequent ouster. (Both Harrison and Kirkconnell later apologized.)
We don't know the exact mechanics of how or when these celebs will rotate in and out of their BiP hosting duties, but at least we know which faces will be greeting the contestants on the beach.