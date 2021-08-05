We’ll Be Getting Access To Aaliyah’s Catalogue Soon — But It’s Complicated

On the upside, it looks like we might actually get to listen to classics like "Try Again" and "Rock the Boat" on our respective streaming platforms. But on the other hand, the circumstances of the album releases are clearly very shady. Considering the fact that the Haughton estate has not signed off on this deal and has been clashing with Hankerton for years over Aaliyah's music, it's obvious that this isn't the way that they wanted the world to reconnect with their daughter. That tension casts an unfortunate shadow over the excitement we have over being able to stream the catalogue because we're now stuck between a rock and a hard place — if we tap in for the music as soon as it hits Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, are we disrespecting Aaliyah's family, and ultimately, Aaliyah?