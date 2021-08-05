I Kiss My Parents On The Lips & I’m Great, Thanks!!

When I was a kid, I recognized that many of my friends' parents weren't as affectionate with them as my parents were with me, but I never recall feeling shame about how we operated nor any confusion about boundaries with my friends and classmates. Perhaps this was because I observed how my parents interacted with others outside of our immediate family. They didn't ever lay smooches on their friends or work colleagues — nor, funnily enough, did they do that with their own parents or siblings. Just as each culture has its norms around kissing, our five-person household was its own subculture with its own norms. Dr. Patel reassures me that's okay. "There is no one guide. I want families to feel comfortable to do what's best for them within their family dynamic," she explains. "I just think it's important to have an awareness that it's something you do as a family and not something you impose on someone else."