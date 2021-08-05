The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior… Might Make You Like Rats

“When I was studying drama, my professor on Day 1 told me, ‘For the next three years, I want you to work on the ugly. The looks you already have, but that only means something if you want to only play beautiful characters. But for you, the most interesting thing will be to work on the ugly.’ I love that because I don’t have to be just a pretty face. I don’t only have to be a girl who wants to show that she’s not just a pretty face. My focus is just to be an actor and to play many different characters and find many new things and approaches in everything that I do.”