OPI is one of those nail-polish labels with legacy on its side. There's a certain comfort in picking an OPI nail polish, even if it's a shade you've never tried before, because you know the bottle, label, and most importantly, the formula.
However, this fall, OPI is giving brand loyalists and ingredient-conscious consumers a new option with the launch of OPI Nature Strong, a 30-shade polish range formulated with plant-based ingredients, derived from sugar cane, wheat, potatoes, and corn, providing up to 75% natural-origin color. The formula is verified vegan by The Vegan Society, and the bottle and cap are made from 20% post-consumer recycled materials.
Simplified, the Nature Strong polish wears a lot like the OG: it has the same OPI-patented brush, and comes off with any old nail-polish remover. As for the new shades, they're fresh and bright, inspired by garden flowers, vegetables, and dewdrops. Scroll through to see and shop the five top picks from the new Nature Strong collection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
