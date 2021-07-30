Everyone Is Loving Lady Gaga & Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci Transformations

Omg so #HouseOfGucci is basically Succession with better locations and fancier clothes and retro vibes and Lady Gaga doing THAT accent?— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 30, 2021
Sign me the fuck up.
Lady Gaga BODIED Patrizia Reggiani’s accent and mannerisms pic.twitter.com/UDvjZ4HHXM— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 30, 2021
Lady Gaga’s Italian accent in the House of Gucci trailer: pic.twitter.com/JpseV231ji— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 30, 2021
Religious scholars are predicting that Lady Gaga will perform three miracles during the House of Gucci press tour— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 30, 2021
Jared Leto’s agent: “Jared, we have a potential new project for you. You’d be wearing prosthetics and makeup. Let me tell you what they movie is abou-“— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) July 29, 2021
Jared Leto: “You son of bitch, I’m in” pic.twitter.com/zX4GAxbsgN
This being Jared Leto is sending me like no other. pic.twitter.com/4tsXT53PJw— Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) July 29, 2021
I wasn’t totally sure what vibe they were going for with the House of Gucci trailer until they stopped the action cold to focus on Lady Gaga stirring an espresso with an accent. Now I get it. Now I love it.— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 30, 2021