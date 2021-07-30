Story from Movies

Everyone Is Loving Lady Gaga & Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci Transformations

Natalie Morin
Photo: Courtesy of MGM Pictures
We've lived through Lady Gaga's Fame Monster, Artpop, Joanne, and Chromatica eras, but we've now entered what promises to be one of her most glamorous and exciting seasons yet: The Gucci era.
The long-awaited trailer for House of Gucci has finally arrived, and with it the epitome of '90s glamour, over-the-top Italian accents, and striking transformations from a handful of actors. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the dramatic story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) — grandson of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci and then-head of the Gucci fashion house — and his socialite ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who was eventually tried and convicted of hiring a hitman to kill him in 1995 after he left her for a younger woman. Reggiani was dubbed the “Black Widow” by Italian press and served 18 years in prison before her release in 2016.
The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto (almost unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci), and Salma Hayek.
The trailer, tracked by Blondie's "Heart of Glass," begins with shots of Patrizia and Maurizio's wedding and glamorous life as the heads of the Gucci empire. "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style, power," Gaga as Patrizia says in a voiceover. "But that name was a curse, too."
However, the drama leading up to the murder soon unfolds, and Patrizia begins to urge Maurizio to make some tough decisions. "Gucci needs new blood," Patrizia tells Maurizio. "It's time to take out the trash."
"But they're my family," Maurizio tells her.
"So am I," she replies.
At the end of the trailer, we see a gun pointed towards someone and hear a shot go off. It then cuts to Patrizia sipping her après-ski espresso. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” she says ominously. “But I am fair.”
Fans already can't get enough of the drama and extravagance, especially when it comes to post-Star Is Born Gaga and Leto's transformations.
However, it's likely some will not be as excited. In April, when first looks from the film began circulating, Patrizia Gucci, Guccio's great-grandchild, shared her displeasure with the Associated Press, calling the representations of her family "offensive." She also worried about the film's fidelity to real events, as she and members of the Gucci family believe that some of source materials the movie is based on contain inaccuracies.
“We are truly disappointed," she said. "I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system. … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.” She continued on to say that the family will decide whether to pursue further legal action after they see the film.
Watch the trailer for House of Gucci, in theaters November 24.

