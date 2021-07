Introducing The Gloriously Messy Women Of The Pursuit Of Love

And once you’re done watching, there’s more than enough behind-the-scenes drama to keep you well-fed and satiated. Yes, there’s the whole scandal surrounding James’ rumored affair with West — a move that’s so Linda, it could have been planned by Nancy Mitford herself. But peel back another layer, and you get to the absolutely unbelievable history of the Mitford sisters themselves. Three of them became Nazis — Diana famously ran off with Sir Oswald Mosely, head of the British Union of Fascists, while Unity, a personal friend of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, shot herself in the head when Britain declared war on Germany in 1939 — another (Jessica) a devoted Communist. Deborah, the youngest, married a Duke and became — I kid you not — a chicken devotee. Nancy, of course, wrote several acclaimed novels. Finally, Pamela — denounced by Nancy to British authorities as an anti-Semite during the war — lived a comparatively quietly life in the country with her lover, Italian horsewoman Giuditta Tomasi. All this to say, I think we need at least one more show about rich British people in costumes — and I know exactly who should direct it.