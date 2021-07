20 Years Later, The Princess Diaries’ True Queen Is Vice Principal Gupta

The line is simple yet imbued with so much comedy that it has turned into a meme on social media , where people deliver the line using their pets as a phone. But watching the recreations only proves how much skill Oh brought to the character. She could have easily been a stern, unlikeable, two-dimensional drone with a creepy love of authority. But as with the majority of the characters she plays — from the headstrong, beloved Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy to the flawed but charming Eve Polastri in Killing Eve — Oh elevates drama with a deft sense of humor and, more importantly, real relatability. A literal queen is sitting in her office. Of course she giggles in rapturous embarrassment when Clarisse calls her a “fine educator.” This persists later on in the scene, when Gupta brings Queen Clarisse a cup of coffee, visibly shaking and apologizing for not having “finer china” for her to sip from, then abruptly hands Mia’s mom an ugly styrofoam cup. She copies the Queen’s graceful mannerisms as she talks, and admonishes people for not “respecting royalty anymore.”