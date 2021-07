How Exactly Does Ashton Kutcher Clean His Crotch? A Very Serious Investigation

Now you may be wondering, How would this work? Well, I've taken the liberty of doing some calculations. According to FinestBathroom.com , the standard height of a bathroom sink is anywhere between 30 to 36 inches. While I do not know how long Ashton Kutcher's legs are, if CelebHeights.com is to be believed, he is 6'2". In a 2018 study entitled " The influence of leg-to-body ratio, arm-to-body ratio and intra-limb ratio on male human attractiveness " published in Royal Society Open Science, it is revealed that American women find the leg-to-body ratio — length from ankle-to-hip — of 1:1 most attractive for men. Since Kutcher is widely considered to be a heartthrob among heterosexual women in America, and with that horny ratio in mind, let's assume his legs are around 37 inches long — give or take. That means, even if he has a sink that's on the taller side, he'd likely be able to dip his genitals into it with relative ease, especially if he's got a stool around for an extra boost. And, since bar soap is a staple on many bathroom sinks, his trusty Lever 2000 would likely already be close by. It all fits.