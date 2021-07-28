These Photos Of A Nomadic ‘Seductive Queertopia’ Are Making Us Want To Plan A Road Trip

Some of the images Galindo feels most connected to from the project so far are tied to special moments. In one such image, their friends Des and Cherish and their little dog, Dude, stand together looking down at Galindo’s camera, a cluster of trees stretching into the sky behind them. "Queering nature is one of my all-time favorite things to do," they say. "I took this picture last summer when we linked up at Alpine Lake. We got these two blow-up paddleboards and all went skinny dipping in the middle of the lake. For queer, non-binary, and trans folks, being naked outside can feel very unsafe, so for us to all be together and feel that free on our own little island for the day was a sacred experience I’ll never forget." Cherish designed both books for the project too – further evidence of its collective, bonded nature.