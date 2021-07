The Rest Of Katie’s Bachelorette Season Is Going To Look Very, Very Different

Michael Allio just exited the season of his own volition, but he may not be the last contestant to do so. The promo showed Thurston saying, "I'm losing you" while she was shown talking to Blake Moynes Greg Grippo was also shown storming off, and Justin Glaze fretted, "I don't even know if I can do this." The promo seems to be suggesting that one of Thurston's finalists may leave early, perhaps causing her to want to leave as well. "I am done," she shouts at the camera crew in one moment before shutting herself in the bathroom. "I want someone to book my flight home."