At 7, Rayssa Leal Went Viral For Skateboarding In A Fairy Princess Dress. At 13, She Won An Olympic Medal

But you might remember Leal from way before the 2020 Olympics when a video of the then 7-year-old went viral on Vine in 2015. In the video, Leal landed a heelflip while jumping over a set of stairs after two unsuccessful attempts. Notably, she was wearing what was then-dubbed a "fairy princess" sparkly blue dress and white tights. The video was quickly celebrated online, especially after skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shared it with his fans.