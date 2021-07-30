The Pogues, the Kooks, and a couple new faces are back to grace our screens, hunt for gold and, in true Netflix teen drama style, gratuitously make out a lot. The wait for Outer Banks season 2 hasn't been easy: We left the Pogues in a very precarious position, with John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run — and their friends terrified that they died in a major storm.
"This show has mastered the cliffhanger," Stokes previously told Refinery29. "I think the season 1 finale takes the cliffhangers of episodes 1 through 9 and just shoves them in the trash can and says, Ta-da!" This season, however, you can expect even more twists and turns: as the show's creators told Deadline, Outer Banks' second season "turns up the dial" on romance, mystery, and drama.
To help drive all the chaos and action, Outer Banks is going global and also bringing in two newcomers: Carlacia Grant, whose character crosses paths with the Pogues in Nassau, Bahamas, and Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays a seemingly sweet local with a hidden agenda. In case you've forgotten who everyone is, who you can trust, and who's still alive, here's a peek into the residents of the Outer Banks and beyond.