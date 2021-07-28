Who Are All These People At The Love Is Blind Reunion? A Refresher

One of the biggest reality shows of the past year came out at the strangest time. Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020. So, for some people, Love Is Blind is that show you couldn't stop telling friends about right before we became trapped at home for months due to a pandemic. For others, it's that show you finally decided to take your friend's advice and watch... once we became trapped at home for months due to a pandemic.
The point is, a lot has happened in the time since the series first premiered, so if you don't remember who's who in the Love is Blind cast or what happened on the reality show you watched while learning about the difference between "quarantine" and "social distance," you are not alone.
Now, a year and a half later, Love Is Blind is back with three new episodes titled Love Is Blind: After the Altar full of updates on where the "pod squad" is now. (It should be noted that the original season filmed in 2018, so it's been quite a while since this all started.) We find out who's still together, who still won't speak to each other, and who is still way too dramatic.
If you need a refresher on what happened to the Love Is Blind cast the first time around, look no further. No one can blame you if you don't remember why Giannina Gibelli ran away from the altar and fell into a ditch.