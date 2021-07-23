Experts Explain How TikTok’s Viral Leggings Make Your Butt Look Like That

Although the company highlights the “textured fabric” as one of the signature factors for the leggings’ “butt-lifting” capabilities, textile expert Preeti Gopinath says there’s no lifting happening at all. Instead, it's about the design, which draws attention to the wearer's butt crack. “It’s very rare that you find leggings that have that ruching at the [back] seam,” says Gopinath, who’s the director of the masters of textiles program at Parsons The New School for Design. As opposed to regular leggings, which Arya notes is typically sewn in a way that allows the seam to sit “right on top of the butt line,” these Seasum leggings gather fabric from within the butt-crack to define the two cheeks, giving the illusion of a derriere so big that it's stretched out the legging's fabric. The V-shape waistline in the back also exaggerates the scrunching at the seam. Arya calls the Seasum version “a genius design.”