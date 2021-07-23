Got $2,000? If So, Have You Considered Buying Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Day Brooch?

Inauguration Day was packed full of show-stopping looks — from Kamala Harris’ purple Christopher John Rogers dress to Ella Emhoff’s Miu Miu coat and Bernie Sanders’ Vermontcore mittens. And yet, the one we still find ourselves thinking about most often is Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-esque ensemble. Now, we can do more than just think about it. We can buy it, too (well, some of us can).
On Thursday, Schiaparelli, the French fashion house behind Gaga’s black-and-red gown and gold brooch from Inauguration Day, announced a partnership with the “Rain On Me” singer’s nonprofit Born This Way Foundation, which works to support the mental health of young people. As part of the partnership, Schiaparelli recreated Gaga’s dove brooch that the fashion house made for Gaga to wear to the Inauguration, originally designed to be a symbol of hope and peace. The recreation — which is available in four different sizes, starting at $795 and topping at $2,150 — is now for sale in Schiaparelli retail locations, as well as Dover Street Market and Bergdorf Goodman. Of course, that’s a pretty penny to spend on a brooch, but, then again, getting the Gaga loo doesn’t come cheap, especially when 100% of the proceeds will be donated to her foundation.
The dove symbol has long held a place of importance for the century-year-old Schiaparelli brand. According to a press release, the dove motif was first inspired by artists of the Dada and Cubism movements of which Elsa Schiaparelli was a part of. Specifically, a painting by Picasso called “Caged Birds,” from 1937, inspired the original Schiaparelli dove. Elsa herself wore a dove pin of her own design when she left Europe for the U.S. to escape World War II. It was a symbol of hope then, just as it was meant to be on Gaga on January 20.
“It is with great pride that we are able to contribute to Gaga's foundation and the remarkable work it has done in the lives of young people everywhere, moving them towards more freedom, kindness, and love,” Daniel Roseberry, the house’s current creative director, stated in a press release.
