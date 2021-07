The Newest Threat To This Year’s Olympics? A Rogue Bear

The Olympics have been under a lot of scrutiny this year. Aside from the fact that health experts suggested another postponement, citing rising COVID numbers in Japan , several recent incidents have shone a light on the ways in which Black athletes are barred from competing. There was the ban on Soul Caps , a swim cap brand catered towards the specific hair needs of Black swimmers; then, there was the testosterone limit, which prevented athletes like Caster Semenya, Christine Mboma, and Beatrice Masilingi from participating in the Games. And, earlier this month, there was a major outcry when track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from Team U.S.A. for smoking marijuana — a drug that's legal in Oregon, where Richardson was competing at the time.