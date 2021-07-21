This Is Not A Mirage: We Have A Release Date For Dune

It's really been a slow crawl leading up to release of Dune, the movie adaptation of Frank Herbet’s 1965 novel. Fans have impatiently waited for the movie's release since director Denis Villeneuve announced plans to bring the book back to the big screen back in 2016, and we finally have a real release date.
The first time viewers saw the book-turned-movie was in 1984 when director David Lynch made it his own. While there were mixed reactions to the film then, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement about the newest adaptation. To give an idea of how long fans have been waiting to get crumbs worth of details about the movie take into account that we knew Timotheé Chalamet was set to play the lead, Paul Atreides, since 2018. Two years later, Warner Brothers juggled a few potential release dates and announced HBO Max as a streaming option for the movie, and now, in late 2021, they've finally revealed cast posters and a final release date: October 22.
Considering the star studded cast — including Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson — it understandable why everyone is eager to see the fantasy film. Amid apprehension and hopes that the film lives up to the hype, it's hard to not find yourself swept into the world of young Atreides on his quest to save his family from evil forces.
While we continue to wait to see Dune in theaters or at home (HBO Max ad-free subscribers will be able to stream it for the 31 days following theatrical release), dive into these fan reactions below.
I don't think I have ever been as hyped for a movie as I am for Dune. #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/kHGTE0g5PF— Anarko Trafficante 🇵🇸🏴🚩 (@AxelTheAsshole) July 21, 2021
Wow. #Dune is so much more than just a movie. I am amazed and I can’t wait to see this life-changing masterpiece in full. Give it to me!!! pic.twitter.com/Ecq85vJ2Vu— Stanislav (@stawkarpi) July 21, 2021
Hearing co workers of mine talk about their excitement for #DUNE because of ARRIVAL makes me so happy. Disclaimer: THEY’RE NOT MOVIE FANATICS, they’re apart of the general going audience pic.twitter.com/J7I8F1GfT0— Zach Pope (@popetheking) July 21, 2021
Just saw a trailer for Dune. And I'm looking forward to going to the movies again. #GetVaccinated— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) July 20, 2021
I hope you can excuse me tomorrow as I obsess over the new trailer all day. #DuneMovie #Dune https://t.co/FARCE0JwlY— Jacob Yakov Johnson (@TheOriginalJDJ) July 21, 2021