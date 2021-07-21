Sha’Carri Richardson Shines In New Kanye West Collab

Sha’Carri Richardson is not fading into the background anytime soon. After the Olympic track star was removed from this year’s roster after testing positive for marijuana, the media and anyone with internet access weighed in on her story. In spite of the praise and backlash she’s received, (and after after sharing an explanation during an emotional Today Show interview), Richardson continues to shine. She appeared at the Espy Awards and now she’s starring in a new Beats by Dre commercial as part of promo for a surprise Kanye West album.
The new commercial is noteworthy not only because it shows Nike’s continued support for the star, but also because it teases the release of Kanye West’s long awaited Donda album, affectionately named after his late mother. In the minute-long scene, we see Richardson with her feet anchored on starting blocks, then standing tall, drenched in sweat under the lights of what we can assume is a track field. She tilts her head toward the sky, rubbing her hands together as West sings, “He’s done miracles on me” as part of his new song, “No Child Left Behind” on the album. The commercial ends with the words “Live Your Truth” centered on the screen and a reminder that the Donda listening event is this Thursday on Apple Music and in person at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium at 8pm.
The commercial’s release also marks West’s return to Instagram. The Atlanta-born rapper’s last post prior to today was his announcement that he voted for himself in the last election cycle. Now, the rapper only has three photos, one of which shows him wearing a gold chain with the names of his children Chicago, Saint, North, and Psalm. This is the first fans have heard from West since Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce on February 19. Donda is announced to release on Friday, July 23.