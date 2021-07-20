Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Is “Aggressively” Pushing To Remove Her Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears was only recently granted permission to hire her own representation, it sounds like her new team is hitting the ground running with full force.
The pop singer’s new attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, has revealed that he is already working hard to fulfill Spears’ longtime wish to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.
“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and strength," Rosengart told reporters after a brief court hearing on July 19. “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy, and welcoming my firm and I into this case.”
He also thanked Britney’s fans — namely the members of the #FreeBritney movement — for their tireless effort in advocating for the singer. “I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters,” Rosengart continued. “The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has been truly overwhelming — coast to coast, and literally throughout the world.”
Finally, he made his team’s intentions abundantly clear: “The last thing I’m going to say about this matter is — as I’ve said in court, last week and outside — my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears, unless he resigns first,” he said.
Rosengart’s statement follows a tumultuous yet definitive few weeks in Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle. On June 23, the singer made a bombshell address to the court, alleging, among other things, that she's been traumatized by those in control of her 13-year court arrangement, including her father and family. During the following hearing on July 14, the singer was granted the ability to choose her own counsel for the first time after her former lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, resigned. Afterwards, Rosengart addressed the press outside for the first time, stating that he agreed to move according to his new client's wishes.
“Can anyone disagree that it is not in the best interest of the conservatee for James Spears to be co-conservator?” he asked. “Pursuant to Britney Spears’ instructions, we will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains: Why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily, as that is in the best interest of Britney Spears, consistent with the laws of conservatorship.”
During that same hearing last week, Britney also accused her father of conservatorship abuse and doubled down on her criticisms of her father and sister in a series of fiery Instagram captions posted to her account.
Britney’s next court hearing is scheduled for September 29th.