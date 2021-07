Ben Affleck Is Bleach Blonde In His Bloody New Movie The Last Duel

The Last Duel, explores the true story of one of the final duels in modern history, which was spurred by the violent assault of a woman named Marguerite de Carrouges ( Jodie Comer ) by the well-respected Jacques Le Gris ( Adam Driver ). Marguerite's admission of the attack turns the public against her, forcing her husband Jean de Carrouges (played by Damon) to challenge Le Gris to a duel as a means of defending his her honor. The scandal rocks the community, and because rape culture is as old as time , the Marguerite's neighbors question her experience and side with her attacker; the Count (Affleck) is especially vocal about his skepticism.