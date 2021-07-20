The group date card reads the names of Justin, Andrew, Blake, Michael, and Brendan, the latter of whom immediately starts questioning why he’s even there if he isn’t getting a one-on-one before hometowns. Brendan heads to Katie’s room, where her reaction can be best described as “oh crap, he noticed.” He explains that while he does like her, he has concerns based on how things have gone so far. It sounds like he’s about to self-eliminate, but Katie cuts him off and gives him the boot herself. I’m not sure what Katie’s reasoning was for not letting him do the deed — maybe it wasn’t clear that was where he was heading? I just felt like the guy should’ve gotten to do it himself. He didn’t get any Moments of his own the whole season.