Saturdays may be for the boys, but this week on Netflix is all about women. Painfully funny women. Blood-drenched women. Even possessed women. The most famous group of ladies hail from Gunpowder Milkshake, a ‘90s-style assassin thriller led by Game of Thrones’ best wine-swilling schemer, Lena Headey, and Marvel’s emotional space hitwoman, Karen Gillan. Oscar-nominee Angela Bassett, Netflix player Carla Gugino, and long-time action star Michelle Yeoh round out the cast, along with Paul Giamatti.
If you’re in need of a laugh, Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever returned to take us back to the halls of Sherman Oaks High School and the horny, tortured world of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Netflix also added to its young adult space with Fear Street Part Three: 1666, the final installment in its R.L. Stine slasherfest. Stars like Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, and White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger are thrown back in time for the flashback-heavy farewell chapter. This week also offers the Naomi Osaka docuseries, the glam and complicated reality show that is My Unorthodox Life, a new true crime anthology, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.