Fans Found Evidence They Think Proves Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Married

At this point, seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA is like seeing a goldendoodle on the street — once a rare novelty, but now a dime a dozen.
Fans however, have reason to believe that new photos of the couple in Vegas are special because the two might have secretly gotten married.
In town for a UFC fight, the couple was spotted looking giddy on Kardashian's Instagram post of the weekend captioned, "what happens in Vegas." Seems like your average low-hanging fruit when it comes to Vegas-themed captions, but another photo caption from Kardashian's hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, makes it seem like the Poosh founder may actually be harboring a secret.
In Oropeza's photos of Kardashian that he posted on July 12, he wrote in the caption: "“...NOWWW I understand why people tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time.” He also added emojis of a chapel and a diamond ring.
Of course, fans flooded his comments asking if the news was true. He didn't answer, but did something a bit more suspicious: He changed the ring emoji to a black heart. So maybe they got engaged and not married?
I think Kourtney and Travis got married in Vegas lol and if I’m right someone Venmo me a $1— queer queen (@psycho_gypsy) July 14, 2021
Barker's daughter, Alabama, added to the speculation by posting a picture of the giddy couple on her Instagram story, alongside the caption, “So happy for you guys.”
And there are even some who believe she might be pregnant as well. She posted a photo of a meal with the caption "why you could be gaining weight (and not because of food)," which led to a swipe-up of a Poosh article, but could be her teasing her surprise news. We know how Kardashian's love to tease a big reveal.
After all, we know they're not afraid of commitment: Travis has a permanent "Kourtney" tattoo on his body.