Mask Mandates Are Mostly Gone. What Will Happen To The Mask Companies?

Before the pandemic, most of America's N95 masks, including those sold by large companies like 3M and Honeywell, were manufactured in factories outside of the U.S. In early 2020, as China, the biggest manufacturer of masks in the world, was dealing with its COVID crisis, the country decided to suspend masks exports. This contributed to a PPE shortage in America, which prompted Armbrust American to launch. Because his background is in enterprise sales, Armbrust initially intended for his company to primarily sell its masks to governments and hospitals, but when the first mask came off the assembly line on May 5, 2020, everyday consumers were also struggling to get their hands on protective masks . So he decided to create a way to serve that need as well. "I set up a website in like an hour, and we did $1 million in sales in the first 10 days," the founder says. "We limited it to one pack of masks per person, so that's individual sales to individual people." Armbrust also started the American Mask Manufacturer Association , which has 28 member companies. The requirements for being a member are that the company was started in response to the pandemic and is wholly based in the United States. Armbrust American and the other AMMA members answered a desperate call, but in the U.S., that call is no longer coming.