The Irony Of Matt Gaetz Supporting Britney Spears

Wednesday's hearing marked a turning point in Spears' case: She was granted permission to choose and hire her own legal representation for the first time since 2008. Although Spears said she's "grown with a personal relationship" with her previous lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, she wanted the right to select her own attorney. She also alleged that Ingham discouraged her from speaking publicly about her conservatorship, and said that she had to do her own legal research at times . With her new lawyer, former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart, Spears could be one step closer to freedom.